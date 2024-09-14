HCA announces Rs 25 lakh prize money to Hyd’bad cricket team

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association president Arshinapalli Jaganmohan Rao announced a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs for the Hyderabad cricket team which emerged champion in the All India Buchibabu Invitational Cricket Tournament held in Tamil Nadu recently.

Hyderabad, who were the unbeaten winners in the plate division in the last Ranji season, defeated the other teams in the Buchibabu tournament as well to continue their unbeaten record since last season. Jagan said that HCA is ready to provide necessary assistance to cricketers and support staff.

“Hyderabad has made winning a habit this season. Success away from home is always special. Buchibabu trophy also comes in this category. Hyderabad cricketers should prepare for the upcoming Ranji season. Mainly bowlers need to try to persevere even in adverse conditions. It is important to put pressure on the batsmen from both ends even if there is no contribution from the pitch. This should be practiced by Hyderabad bowlers,” said former Indian cricketer and pace giant Venkatesh Prasad.

HCA president Jagan and Secretary Devaraj, vice-president Daljeet Singh, Jt Secretary Basavaraju, Treasurer CJ Srinivas Rao, HCA Senior Member Agam Rao, CEO Sunil and others participated in the program.