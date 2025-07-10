India A men's hockey team secures second win on Europe tour with 6-0 vcitory over Ireland

The India A men's hockey team continued its impressive run in the second match of the ongoing Europe tour, securing a convincing 6-0 victory over Ireland.

Uttam Singh once again opened the scoring for the India A Team, followed by captain Sanjay. Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Mouseen then scored impressive back-to-back goals, followed by a goal each by Amandeep Lakra and Varun Kumar as India A secured their second win for the country, blanking out Ireland 6-0.

Soon after the match, coach Shivendra Singh said, "We've had two really good matches against Ireland, and I'm happy with how the players are shaping up. We'll play the French team next and hopefully deliver an equally impressive performance."

On Tuesday, India kickstarted their tour of Europe with a dominant 6-1 victory over Ireland at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood. Uttam Singh opened the scoring for the men in blue and Amandeep Lakra later extended their lead. This was followed by an impressive brace by Aditya Lalage as he scored back-to-back goals.

Forwards Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami too scored a goal each to feature on the scoresheet. Ireland could only manage to score a consolation goal as India ensured they are tight with their defending.

India will next play against France, England, Belgium and hosts, the Netherlands, for the next two weeks.

These matches are to test the depth and readiness of players as the national setup looks to build a stronger talent pool for the Indian senior team. With this tour, Hockey India aims to bolster the talent pool for the Indian men’s national team and provide international match time to the next generation of Indian hockey stars.