Indian junior men's hockey team bring England to knees

Dusseldorf: The Indian junior men's hockey blanked England 4-0 at the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 here on Monday with Rajinder Singh (13'), Amir Ali (33'), Amandeep Lakra (41'), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58') getting the goals.

It was a cagey start to the match with both the teams looking for an early goal. India showcased their defensive prowess to hold off England. With Rajinder Singh (13') converting a late penalty corner, India took a 1-0 lead to close the first quarter.

Trailing by a goal, England started stitching attacking moves to cover the deficit in the second quarter. But the side led by Vishnukant Singh continued to dominate in the final third and prevented England from getting a goal back and India went into the halftime leading 1-0.

At the start of the second half, Amir Ali (33') scored a quick field goal to put more pressure on England. With a 2-0 lead, India started dominating the proceedings. Amandeep Lakra (41') converted another penalty corner late in the third quarter as India further extended their lead. India enjoyed a 3-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, the pressure was on England to get a positive result out of the game. England started showcasing urgency to find goals, but India defended deep in their own half to prevent the opposition from causing any major troubles. Araijeet Singh Hundal (58') added another goal at the stroke of the final whistle and India won the match 4-0.