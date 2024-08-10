Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s hockey team arrives to a rousing welcome

The Paris Olympics bronze medal winning Indian men’s hockey team arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to a rousing reception.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led team won India’s 13th Olympics medal when they beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal playoff match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris on August 8.

India won eight gold medals, one silver medal and four bronze medals in hockey in the history of the Olympics. India’s last gold medal came in 1980 in the Moscow edition of the quadrennial Games.

India won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (played in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic).

In the ongoing edition of the Paris Olympics, India beat Great Britain 4-2 on penalties (1-1 at the end of regulation time) but lost to Germany 2-3 in the semifinal.

Against Spain, India came back from trailing by a goal to equalise and eventually find the winner. Both goals were scored by Harmanpreet Singh. He took his overall tally to 10 goals in the ongoing Olympics.

On Saturday morning, fans gathered in huge numbers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the team was welcomed with garlands and a traditional band ceremony.

Speaking to the media, Harmanpreet thanked fans for their support and said he was proud of India’s achievement. “We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I want to thank everyone. We are very happy and proud,” the Indian captain said.

The captain, who goes by the moniker Sarpanch Harmanpreet as he is the leader, said the team’s quest will be to win a medal in every tournament they participate in. “It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we come back with a medal,” the captain hoped

However, not every member of the victorious Indian team returned to India. PR Sreejesh, defender Amit Rohidas, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Sanjay Singh are still in Paris and will return after the closing ceremony.

The Indian Olympic Association has nominated Manu Bhaker and Sreejesh as India’s flag bearers for the closing ceremony, which will be held on Sunday night.