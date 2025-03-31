Rajgir to host Men's Asia Cup 2025 as Hockey India signs MoU with Bihar State Sports Authority

New Delhi: Rajgir, the historic city in Bihar, will host the Men's Asia Cup 2025, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority on Monday.

The tournament will take place from August 29 to September 9 at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, marking a significant milestone in India’s sports infrastructure and Bihar’s emergence as a global sporting hub.

This will be the second international sporting event hosted by Rajgir, following the successful Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in November 2024, where India emerged victorious.

The Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, will serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, set to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. The winner of the tournament will earn a coveted spot in the World Cup.

The 12th edition of the continental tournament will witness the participation of eight teams, including India, Pakistan, Japan, South Korea, China and Malaysia. The remaining two teams will secure their spots through the qualifying tournament the AHF Cup.

South Korea stands as the most successful team in the history of the Men’s Asia Cup with five titles (1994, 1999, 2009, 2013 and 2022), followed closely by India (2003, 2007 and 2017) and Pakistan (1982, 1985 and 1989), who have each won the tournament three times.

Speaking on Rajgir hosting the prestigious event, B Rajendra, additional chief secretary, Department of Sports, Bihar, said, “The signing of the MoU between Hockey India and the Bihar State Sports Authority marks a significant step in Bihar’s journey towards becoming a premier sporting destination. Hosting the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir is a proud moment for our state, and we are fully committed to ensuring seamless execution of the tournament.

"The newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium stands as a testament to Bihar’s growing sports infrastructure, and we look forward to welcoming top teams from across Asia. This event will not only elevate Bihar’s stature in international sports but also inspire a new generation of hockey players in the region. I thank Hockey India and the Asian Hockey Federation for their support, and we are excited to deliver a world-class tournament.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the development, Dato Fumio Ogura, president of the Asian Hockey Federation, said, “India has always been a key pillar in the development of hockey in our continent, and the choice of Rajgir as the host city reflects the growing commitment to expanding the sport beyond traditional hubs. The new infrastructure and passionate hockey culture in Bihar will ensure a fantastic tournament.

"With World Cup qualification at stake, this will be a thrilling event, and we at AHF are excited to witness high-quality hockey.”

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey also shared his thoughts and commented, "Rajgir’s hosting of the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 marks another significant step forward for Indian hockey. With the Asia Cup serving as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, we anticipate high-quality matches filled with passion and skill.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, "The tournament will not only showcase the best of Asian hockey but also provide a major boost to the sport in India and the region. The excitement and enthusiasm around hockey in Bihar are growing, and this international event will inspire many young players."