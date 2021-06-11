How to watch Euro 2020 in India: TV channels for Bengali, Malayalam, English commentary, live streams, fixtures, more

How to watch Euros 2020 in India: The European Championships, which were postponed from 2020 to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to go underway tonight (June 11).



The tournament has retained the name Euros 2020 and will be played across 11 countries from June 11 to July 11, 2021. The opening match is between Italy and Turkey in Rome and the final will be played at Wembley, London. The other host cities are Glasgow, Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome and Seville.



There are 24 teams that will fight for the coveted trophy – 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the playoffs. The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the knockout stage - Round of 16.



The likes of France, England, Italy and Belgium are considered among the favourites to win the title but would be wary of the other threats as well.



Where to watch Euros 2020 in India?



Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will provide the live broadcast of Euros 2020 in India and it will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app:



English commentary: Sony Ten 2 SD and HD



Hindi commentary: Sony Ten 3 SD and HD

Live stream: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Malayalam and Bengali commentary: Sony SIx SD and HD

Telugu and Tamil commentary: Sony Ten 4 SD and HD

Complete Schedule of Euro 2020 matches (All timings in IST):



GROUP STAGE:



June 12, Saturday



Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 13, Sunday



Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)



Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 14, Monday



Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)



Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 15, Tuesday



Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)



Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 16, Wednesday



Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)



Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 17, Thursday



Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)



Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 18, Friday



Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)



Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)

June 19, Saturday



Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)



Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)

June 20, Sunday



Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)



Group A: Italy vs Wales (9:30 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)

June 21, Monday



Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)



Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

June 22, Tuesday



Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)



Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

June 23, Wednesday



Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)



Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

June 24, Thursday



Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)



Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)

ROUND OF 16:

June 26, Saturday



2A vs 2B (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)



June 27, Sunday



1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)



1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)

June 28, Monday



1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am, Seville)



2D vs 2E (21:30 pm, Copenhagen)

June 29, Tuesday

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am, Bucharest)



1D vs 2F (21:30 pm, London)

June 30, Wednesday



1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am, Glasgow)

QUARTERFINALS:



July 2, Friday



QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)



July 3, Saturday



QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)



QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm, Baku)

July 4, Sunday



QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)



SEMIFINALS:



July 7, Wednesday



SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)

July 8, Thursday



SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)



FINAL



July 12, Monday (IST)



Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am, London)