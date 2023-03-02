HPRC hosts India’s 2nd Int’l Women’s Arena Polo Cup

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC), which completes 18 years this year since its inception in 2005, is playing host to India's second International Women's Arena Polo Cup, a tri-nation challenge featuring teams from USA, UK and India here from Tuesday. Alongside this major event, games for the Keystone Novice Arena Cup and the Mixed Championship Cup (an exhibition match) are also held.

High-flying Team UK romped to second consecutive win in as many games played after an emphatic 16-5 victory against India on Wednesday.

UK had kicked off its campaign with a resounding 10-2 win USA on Tuesday in their first league game.

It was closely fought challenge for Keystone Novice Arena Cup as Galaxy defeated Inhabit 8-5 on Wednesday. In the first game among Novice, Dr. Reddy beat Keystone 6-3.

It may be noted that all the games are played to a result and over 2 chukkers. Moreover, the games are played in knockout format.

The tri-nation challenge featuring teams from USA, UK and India are being held over four days with the finals is schedule to be held on Saturday after a day's rest on Friday. The Tri-nation International Women's Arena Polo Cup is held in association with Polo Yatra keeping in mind HPRC's ongoing quest to promote Polo, especially women players.

Team USA comprises of Carolyn Stimmel (captain), Sheryl Sick, Madelyn Comm and Cecil Coors (reserve), Team UK led by Rosanna Turk includes Kristina Karailieva, Alice Walsh and Charlotee Harper (reserve) while team India led by Monica Saxena includes Chaya Vaibase/Jaithra Kakarla and Neelu Rajkumari/M Priya Devi. For the Keystone Novice Arena Polo Cup four teams with three players each —Keystone, Dr Reddy, Galaxy and Inhabit — are in fray, with the finals scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Chaitania Kumar, president HRPC, has been instrumental in creating a world-class polo facility at his home city Hyderabad and has achieved the distinction of being one of he finest facilities for polo and horse riding in South Asia.

Elaborating on the format of the game he said that the Polo Cup will be schedule every year during the same time and confident over the game gaining popularity over the years he added that the number of teams participating will be increased from 4 to 5 or more depending on the availability of the horses.

One of most unique and universally respected features of Polo or for that matter equestrian sport as whole, is that men and women play together. There exist no gender bias and only their skill levels rate matters. This, despite that fact that it is a very high-risk sport because the probability for injury while playing on galloping horses always remains very high.