Hyderabad announce squad for Hero U17 Youth Cup

Hyderabad: ISL side Hyderabad FC announced their 22-man Under-17 squad for the inaugural edition of the Hero U17 Youth Cup which will be underway across multiple locations in India.

The young guns are drawn in Group C of the competition alongside fellow ISL side Odisha FC. Young Heroes, Alpha Sports Academy and Techtro Swades United FC are also a part of the group that kicks off on Thursday, December 29.

Having trained in Hyderabad for the best part of a month now, the young HFC side will play their games at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.

Fixtures

Dec 29 – Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC

Dec 31 – Hyderabad FC vs Young Heroes

Jan 2 – Hyderabad FC vs Alpha Sports Academy

Jan 6 – TechtroSwades United vs Hyderabad FC

* All games kick off at 10am IST

Squad

Goalkeepers: WallamjingsukKhongshun, LamangKynsaiKharbuli.

Defenders: Gilbert Lalbiaksanga, Joseph LabrinawmaSailo, Leishangthem Olen Meitei, MaazBabu Khan, Ruben Alex T, Rahul Rai.

Midfielders: AshishRai, BitlaAkhil Raj, JigdalBhutia, Lalremtluanga, MebanlamlyntiMasharing, Ryan Gibbs Kharnaior, HammadBabu Khan, BipulRai.

Forwards: BadondorKhongsit, ChingambamReevaldo Singh, CrisNowang Singh, FrankyDkhar, Nehal Manger, SumitSapkota.

The Staff: ManikandanPillai (Head Coach), Mohammad Imran Ali (Team Manager), SK Azher (Physio)