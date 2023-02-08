Hyderabad Black Hawks 2023 Jersey unveiled 

Hyderabad: A day after scoring a hard-fought five-set victory over the Ahmedabad Defenders, there was more reason for cheer in the Hyderabad Black Hawks camp. The team launched a new jersey for their 2023 season in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League.

The Jersey, a sharp black and orange design, was launched by the Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology at a special event in Hyderabad. K T Rama Rao was joined by Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government and the President of Telangana Olympic body.

"We are excited to see the keen interest in the growth of sports in our capital city. The participation and support of our business community are vital to the growth of sports in Hyderabad," said K.T.Rama Rao. "I am happy to wish the Hyderabad Black Hawks good luck for their season," he added.

The relatively inexperienced Hyderabad team will be buoyed by their performance against Ahmedabad over the weekend. The event was coordinated by the enterprising owners of the Hyderabad Black Hawks, Abhishek Reddy Kankanala (Principal Owner) and Shyam Gopu (Co-Owner), at the offices of the Telangana government.

"We are committed to investing in the grassroots development of Volleyball in India. Our vision for the Hyderabad Black Hawks is to stoke interest among the youth in this sport," said the Principal Owner, Abhishek Reddy.

"The Black Hawks team shall create a multi-tiered structure to build from the grassroots. We have plans to promote 'Chotu Leagues' for school children and 'Masti Leagues' for teenagers to ensure that we broaden the base for the sport in our country," Abhishek Reddy said.