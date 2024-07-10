  • Menu
Hyderabad Sailing Week winners honoured

Hyderabad: Shagun Jha, Ritika Dangi, Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma, Shashank Batham, Bikram Mohapatra and Mohit Saini finished proud winners in ILCA 4 (Girls), ILCA 6 (Women), 470 (Mixed), ILCA 4 (Boys), ILCA 6 (Men) and ILCA 7 categories respectively at the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week which concluded here on Sunday

The landmark event in India’s sailing calendar concluded with a grand closing ceremony graced by the presence of Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association, and President Laser Class Association of India, as the chief guest and Gautam Bhoopal, President Secunderabad Club.

Results

ILCA 4 (Girls): Gold: Shagun Jha (Madhya Pradesh), Silver: Somya Singh Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Maanya Reddy (Telangana)

ILCA 6 (Women): Gold: Ritika Dangi (Madhya Pradesh/Navy), Silver: Neha Thakur (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Laveti Dharani (Telangana)

470 (Mixed): Gold: Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma (Maharashtra/Navy), Silver: Uma Chauhan & Sudhanshu Sekhar (Maharashtra/Navy), Bronze: Nancy Rai & Manish Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

ILCA 4 (Boys): Gold: Shashank Batham (Madhya Pradesh), Silver: Akshat Kumar Dogra (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Eklavya Batham (Madhya Pradesh)

ILCA 6 (Men): Gold: Bikram Mohapatra (Orissa/Army), Silver: Ram Milan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Deelip Kumar (Bihar/ Army)

ILCA 7: Gold: Mohit Saini (Rajasthan/Army), Silver: Mahaprabhu (Tamilnadu/Army), Bronze: Deepak K Saini (Maharashtra/Army)

