Live
- DDCA releases tender invitations for inaugural season of Delhi Premier League
- Gurugram: GMDA approves Rs 2,887 crore budget for development works
- Hardik Pandya might lead India in T20s, KL Rahul might captain ODI team in Rohit Sharma’s absence
- Unionised workers at Samsung declare 'indefinite' strike over pay raise
- Rahul Dravid declines hike in prize money to stay on-par with other coaching staff
- India flags need to resolve abandonment of seafarers issue at IMO meet
- BJP accuses Delhi govt of 'surreptitiously' increasing power tariff
- Health Minister Nadda reviews dengue situation, preparedness
- Trump challenges Biden to another debate and golf match
- Sunil Chhetri ‘promises’ full commitment to Indian footballing dream at Durand Cup 2024 unveiling
Just In
Hyderabad Sailing Week winners honoured
Hyderabad: Shagun Jha, Ritika Dangi, Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma, Shashank Batham, Bikram Mohapatra and Mohit Saini finished proud winners in ILCA 4...
Hyderabad: Shagun Jha, Ritika Dangi, Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma, Shashank Batham, Bikram Mohapatra and Mohit Saini finished proud winners in ILCA 4 (Girls), ILCA 6 (Women), 470 (Mixed), ILCA 4 (Boys), ILCA 6 (Men) and ILCA 7 categories respectively at the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week which concluded here on Sunday
The landmark event in India’s sailing calendar concluded with a grand closing ceremony graced by the presence of Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, Commodore EME Sailing Association, and President Laser Class Association of India, as the chief guest and Gautam Bhoopal, President Secunderabad Club.
Results
ILCA 4 (Girls): Gold: Shagun Jha (Madhya Pradesh), Silver: Somya Singh Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Maanya Reddy (Telangana)
ILCA 6 (Women): Gold: Ritika Dangi (Madhya Pradesh/Navy), Silver: Neha Thakur (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Laveti Dharani (Telangana)
470 (Mixed): Gold: Shraddha Verma & R K Sharma (Maharashtra/Navy), Silver: Uma Chauhan & Sudhanshu Sekhar (Maharashtra/Navy), Bronze: Nancy Rai & Manish Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)
ILCA 4 (Boys): Gold: Shashank Batham (Madhya Pradesh), Silver: Akshat Kumar Dogra (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Eklavya Batham (Madhya Pradesh)
ILCA 6 (Men): Gold: Bikram Mohapatra (Orissa/Army), Silver: Ram Milan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Bronze: Deelip Kumar (Bihar/ Army)
ILCA 7: Gold: Mohit Saini (Rajasthan/Army), Silver: Mahaprabhu (Tamilnadu/Army), Bronze: Deepak K Saini (Maharashtra/Army)