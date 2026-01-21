Hyderabad Toofans keep playoffs hopes alive

Bhubaneshwar: With their tournament on the line, Hyderabad Toofans registered a narrow 3-2 victory against HIL GC in their last league stage match of the Men’s Hero Hockey India League (HIL) at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Zachary Wallace, Amandeep Lakra and Shilanand Lakra were on target for Hyderabad, while Kane Russell scored a brace for HIL GC.

The opening exchanges saw HIL GC control possession before Hyderabad Toofans took the lead against the run of play, scoring from a penalty corner. Zacharay Wallace’s (6’) effort found its way into the back of the net after a deflection, evading James Mazarelo in goal. It took HIL GC only two minutes to get back on level terms though, as they scored from their first penalty corner courtesy a dragflick from Kane Russell (8’).

Showing resilience in this must-win game, the Toofans responded instantaneously from their second penalty corner as Amandeep Lakra (8’) rifled his dragflick past the keeper, giving his side a 2-1 advantage at the end of an engaging first quarter.

The Toofans continued to push forward in the second quarter, forcing James Mazarelo into action on a couple of occasions. They eventually made the pressure count and doubled their lead with Shilanand Lakra (27’) scoring from close range. Despite the two-goal deficit, HIL GC were creating opportunities with regularity, posing a consistent threat going forward throughout the first half.