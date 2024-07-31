Live
- 17 arrested, 46 kg ganja seized
- IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav train Divya Dakshin Yatra to chug from Sec’bad
- Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6
- Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards
- Education dept fails to propagate Subhdin Bhojan
- Hyderabad: Pigeons damage 135-yr-old iconic Charminar clock
- Guntur: Basketball competitions launched
- Justice Lokur to head PPA probe commission
- Godavari flood level decreases
- Hyderabad: Ravaged by rains, RK Puram ROB yet to become a reality
Just In
I feel proud to achieve this feat: Manu Bhaker on winning 2 medals
New Delhi: Shooter Manu Bhaker said she is feeling a lot of gratitude for achieving the feat of becoming first Indian athlete to win two medals at a...
New Delhi: Shooter Manu Bhaker said she is feeling a lot of gratitude for achieving the feat of becoming first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics on Tuesday.
Manu and Sarabjot Singh clinched the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Team event after registering a 16-10 victory over South Korea following 13 shots in the bronze medal playoff.
“I feel really proud. I feel a lot of gratitude to able to achieve this feat. It is just blessings. Thank you so much for all the blessings and love,” said Manu after the taking the historic bronze.
This was also Manu’s and India’s second medal at the Paris Games. She also has the chance to win a third medal when the 22-year-old features in the women’s 25m Pistol event.