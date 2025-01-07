ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Set to Be Rohit Sharma’s Deputy, India to Announce Squad by January 12

Due to India's poor World Test Championship showing, limited-overs cricket is now the main focus as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draws near. With India hosting England for a series beginning on January 22, the event is scheduled to start on February 19, 2025. By January 12, when the provisional squad submissions are due, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is anticipated to finalise India's roster ahead of the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be chosen as Rohit Sharma's replacement for the Champions Trophy, which is a big step. Bumrah, who is currently recovering from fitness issues following the taxing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, is anticipated to be a crucial leader, therefore this is a significant step. The verdict allows selectors to pick Bumrah over KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who have both served as vice captains in the past. This is also consistent with Bumrah's growing prominence inside the group and his leadership abilities.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) permits teams to make changes until February 13, the official roster will be unveiled on February 13. India's squad will be submitted by January 12. India's aspirations in the renowned competition are anticipated to be fuelled by the leadership combo of Rohit Sharma and Bumrah, with Sharma continuing to lead the team as captain.

The leadership dynamic between Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will have a significant impact on India's strategy and performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, given the intense rivalry that is expected to take place. Bumrah's appointment as vice captain is seen as a positive move for the player and the team as they prepare for the challenge, and everyone is looking forward to the squad announcement.

The leadership duo of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be widely observed as the cricket team is about to be announced. India is aiming to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.