Andy Pycroft Pakistan apology news: Pakistan is to play a crucial Asia Cup Group A match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, and the announcement of the apology came a day before the much-anticipated game, which was earlier threatened to be boycotted by the side. PCB reported that Andy Pycroft apology Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and the team manager. The statement from the PCB read:

"ICC match referee Andy Pycroft has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team. Pycroft had on Sunday stopped the captains of India and Pakistan from shaking hands before their Asia Cup clash"

PCB further stated that it had reacted strongly after Pycroft took the move over the controversial decision. ICC statement on Salman Ali Agha incident also said Pycroft has termed the September 14 incident as a “Salman Ali Agha ICC miscommunication,” and offered an apology. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also said it is willing to look into the matter if there has been a code of conduct breach regarding the incident.

However, PTI reported sources that said the apology was only for the miscommunication part, and ICC will only look into it if PCB submits some more evidence on what Pycroft is “wrong” about. The ICC had also said it found Pycroft ‘ICC “not guilty” Andy Pycroft’ about the whole incident.

PCB had formally written a letter to the ICC to remove Andy Pycroft from the upcoming Pakistan cricket controversy 2025 Pakistan versus UAE game over stopping the handshake between India and Pakistan after the latter’s match on Sunday. When the ICC rejected the request, Pakistan threatened to boycott the game, but it seems like Pycroft’s apology softened the stance, as the game went on as planned, though starting around an hour late.