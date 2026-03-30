WhatsApp Tests Native CarPlay App to Enhance In-Car Messaging for iPhone Users

WhatsApp is reportedly taking a significant step toward improving its in-car experience for iPhone users by testing a dedicated native CarPlay application. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently being rolled out to select iOS beta users, offering a more interactive and structured interface for messaging and calling while driving.

Until now, WhatsApp’s functionality on Apple CarPlay has been largely dependent on Siri. Users could listen to incoming messages and respond using voice commands, but they had no ability to browse chats or access contacts visually. This limitation appears to be changing with the introduction of a native app interface designed specifically for CarPlay.

The upcoming feature aims to strike a balance between usability and safety. Instead of full chat access, which could be distracting, the app provides a simplified view focused on essential interactions. One of the standout additions is a chat list screen that displays recent conversations from the past few weeks. Typically covering interactions from the last 20 to 25 days, this feature allows users to quickly identify and select contacts they have recently communicated with.

However, to maintain safety standards, users will not be able to open full conversations or scroll through chat histories. Instead, they can tap on a contact to send a message or use a “New Message” option to reach someone outside the recent list. Additionally, unread messages are marked with a blue dot, making them easier to spot at a glance.

Beyond messaging, the app also introduces improved calling features. A dedicated call history tab enables users to view incoming, outgoing, and missed calls along with contact names and timestamps. This allows drivers to return calls directly from their car’s display without needing to handle their phone. Another useful addition is a favourites section, which provides quick access to frequently contacted people, streamlining both messaging and calling tasks.

The interface is expected to support both light and dark modes, aligning with broader iOS design standards and improving visibility under different lighting conditions. Overall, the design philosophy appears to prioritize minimalism and ease of use, ensuring that drivers can stay connected without unnecessary distractions.

For now, the native WhatsApp CarPlay app is limited to beta testers using Apple’s TestFlight platform. As with most early-stage features, it may still include bugs or incomplete elements. A broader rollout is likely once the feature has been refined and deemed stable for public use.

If successfully implemented, this update could significantly enhance the convenience of using WhatsApp on the road, offering a safer and more intuitive way to stay in touch while driving.