IND vs BAN: Heavy rain, bad light forces early closure of Day 1; Bangladesh 107/3 in 35 overs

Hyderabad: Rain curtailed the possibility of any play and forced a premature end of the first day’s proceedings in the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday.

Put into bat by India, Bangladesh ended the day at 107/3 on a day where only 35 overs of play was possible.



Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) and Mominul Haque (40*) were holding fort when bad light forced the players to walk off. The situation slowly turned grim with a drizzle and when the heavens opened up after a short while, the match officials called it a day.



The match commenced an hour late due to bad light and Rohit Sharma, after winning the toss, had no hesitation to bowl first. Overcast conditions and a green tinge on the 22-yards meant India were happy to win the toss and bowl first.



Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam saw off Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the first six overs and soon Rohit introduced Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack.



Akash Deep drew first blood when he had Zakir Hasan caught by Yashaswi Jaiswal at gully in his first over of his spell. Zakir faced 24 balls but couldn’t score a single run.



He soon had Islam out for leg before wicket, after taking a DRS call, the outcome of which surprised even skipper Rohit, and reduced Bangladesh to a precarious 29/2 in the 13th over.



Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto saw off the remainder of the first session as Bangladesh went into the first break at 74/2 in 26 overs.



After the restart only nine overs of play were possible due to bad light and Bangladesh scored 33 runs and lost the wicket of skipper Shanto (31).



The captain was trapped infront by Ashwin in the 29th over of the day.



India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test match in the two-match series in Chennai.



Brief scores: Bangladesh 107/3 in 35 overs (Mominul Haque 40 not out; Akash Deep 2/34) vs India.

