Live
Just In
IND vs BAN Second test : Hosts at 74/2 by Lunch on Day 1
Highlights
The second test between India and Bangladesh has begun on Friday ar Green Park in Kanpur and after the lunch Bangladesh were at good start with them scoring 74 runs for the loss of two wickets.
It is to be noted that at the last over prior to the lunch, slight drizzle took place at Green Park. However, the over was completed abd players left for lunch.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma led India already 1-0 lead by defeating hosts in the first Test by 280 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last week.
As the match progresses, all eyes will be on the batters to capitalize on the conditions and set the stage for an exciting contest.
