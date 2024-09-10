IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test

In a significant development for Indian cricket, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has made his return to the national Test squad after an extended absence due to a road accident in December 2022. Pant, who has been showcasing his skills for the India 'B' team in the Duleep Trophy, registered scores of 7 and 61 runs in his two innings, reinforcing his readiness for the Test format.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee announced a 16-man squad on Sunday night for the much-anticipated first Test against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held in Chennai starting from the 19th of this month.

In addition to Pant's return, former captain Virat Kohli is also back after missing the five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons. Notably, Uttar Pradesh pace bowler Yash Dayal has received his maiden national team call-up following the unavailability of senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is still recovering from surgery. Dayal has demonstrated impressive form in first-class cricket, taking 76 wickets in 24 matches.

With the squad shaped by recent performances and fitness levels, captain Rohit Sharma, along with Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, has been rested as several other players partake in the Duleep Trophy. KL Rahul is also making a comeback after missing the England Test series due to injury.

**India Squad for the First Test:**

- Rohit Sharma (Captain)

- Yashaswi Jaiswal

- Shubman Gill

- Virat Kohli

- KL Rahul

- Sarfaraz Khan

- Rishabh Pant

- Dhruv Jurel

- Ravichandran Ashwin

- Ravindra Jadeja

- Akshar Patel

- Kuldeep Yadav

- Mohammed Siraj

- Akash Deep

- Jasprit Bumrah

- Yash Dayal