Live
- Akali Dal accuses LoP Gandhi of subverting question on 1984 riots
- BAP MLA Jaikrishn Patel bribery case: ACB recovers Rs 20 Lakh
- Forex reserves expose Pakistan's bankruptcy vs India's boom, says Amit Malviya
- Amid controversy 'Dham' signage removed from site of Digha Jagannath temple
- Mehbooba Mufti urges HM Amit Shah to extend financial support to Poniwalas ahead of Amarnath Yatra
- Tragic Rabies Death of 7-Year-Old Girl in Kerala Raises Concerns Over Vaccine Effectiveness
- Apple Starts Alerting Users About Siri Lawsuit Settlement Worth $95 Million
- TS EAPCET 2024 Engineering Preliminary Key Released
- Prepare training courses considering need for skilled manpower with AI in various sectors: Ajit Pawar
- Smoke detected again at Kozhikode Medical College’s new block during inspection
India and Australia Reign Supreme in Latest ICC Rankings Across All Formats
India and Australia continue their dominance in international cricket, topping the ICC rankings in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests. With India securing the top spots in white-ball formats and Australia leading the Test charts, the two cricketing giants are setting global benchmarks in 2025.
The Indian and Australian men’s cricket teams have reaffirmed their global dominance in the latest ICC rankings across all three formats of the game — Test, ODI, and T20I — reflecting their consistent excellence over the past year.
Test Rankings: Australia Ascendant
Australia – Sitting comfortably atop the Test rankings with 126 rating points, the reigning World Test Champions (WTC 2023) have created a 13-point gulf between themselves and 2nd-placed England (113).
South Africa – Ranked third (111) and set to face Australia in the WTC 2025 Final.
India – Slipped to fourth place, followed by New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland in that order.
ODI Rankings: India Lead the Charge
India – With 124 rating points, India hold the top spot, ahead of New Zealand and Australia (109 each).
Chasing pack – Sri Lanka and Pakistan follow closely (104 points each), while South Africa, Afghanistan, England, West Indies, and Bangladesh complete the top 10.
T20I Rankings: India's Reign Continues
India – Champions of the latest T20 World Cup, India dominate with a staggering 271 rating points.
Top contenders – Australia, England, New Zealand, and West Indies round out the top five.
Also in the mix – South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan occupy ranks 6 to 10.
BCCI's Grand Gesture
In recognition of their Champions Trophy triumph, the BCCI has announced a ₹58 crore reward for skipper Rohit Sharma and his victorious squad — a testament to the value of India’s resurgence on the world stage.