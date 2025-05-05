India and Australia Reign Supreme in Latest ICC Rankings Across All Formats

The Indian and Australian men’s cricket teams have reaffirmed their global dominance in the latest ICC rankings across all three formats of the game — Test, ODI, and T20I — reflecting their consistent excellence over the past year.

Test Rankings: Australia Ascendant

Australia – Sitting comfortably atop the Test rankings with 126 rating points, the reigning World Test Champions (WTC 2023) have created a 13-point gulf between themselves and 2nd-placed England (113).

South Africa – Ranked third (111) and set to face Australia in the WTC 2025 Final.

India – Slipped to fourth place, followed by New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Ireland in that order.

ODI Rankings: India Lead the Charge

India – With 124 rating points, India hold the top spot, ahead of New Zealand and Australia (109 each).

Chasing pack – Sri Lanka and Pakistan follow closely (104 points each), while South Africa, Afghanistan, England, West Indies, and Bangladesh complete the top 10.

T20I Rankings: India's Reign Continues

India – Champions of the latest T20 World Cup, India dominate with a staggering 271 rating points.

Top contenders – Australia, England, New Zealand, and West Indies round out the top five.

Also in the mix – South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan occupy ranks 6 to 10.

BCCI's Grand Gesture

In recognition of their Champions Trophy triumph, the BCCI has announced a ₹58 crore reward for skipper Rohit Sharma and his victorious squad — a testament to the value of India’s resurgence on the world stage.



