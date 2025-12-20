India down SA by 30 runs, clinch T20I series 3-1

Ahmedabad: Hard-hitting India batters Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya hammered fine half-centuries while spinner Varun Chakravarthy snared four wickets as India defeated South Africa by 30 runs to clinch the five-match T20I series 3-1 here on Saturday.

With Varma (73 off 42 balls) and Pandya (63 off 25 balls) in full flow, India scored a competitive 231 for 5 and then restricted the visitors to 201 for 8.

The Proteas were in the match till opener Quinton de Kock (65 off 35 balls) and Dewald Brevis (31 off 17) were at the crease, but the visitors lost wickets quickly once the two departed in successive overs. Chakravarthy (4/53) removed the dangerous Aiden Markram and Donovan Ferreira off consecutive deliveries in the 13th over to take the fight out of the South Africans by reducing them to 135 for 5 from 118 for 1 in 10 overs.

Earlier, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run with the bat continued as he scored just five runs but India still put up a big total with Varma and Pandya sharing a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket. Samson, who opened the batting in place of the injured vice-captain Shubman Gill, struck a 22-ball 37 and shared a 63-run stand with Abhishek Sharma (34 off 21 balls) as the hosts, leading the series 2-1, were off to a fine start.

Brief scores.

India 231 for 5 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34, Sanju Samson 37, Tilak Varma 73, Hardik Pandya 63; Corbin Bosch 2/44) beat South Africa 201 for 8 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 65, Dewald Brevis 31; Varun Chakravarthy 4/53, Jasprit Bumrah 2/17) by 30 runs.