India send 56-strong team to Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing C'ships in Jordan

New Delhi: India have fielded a 56-member youth boxing squad - 30 U-15 and 26 U-17 pugilists - for the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan. This is the first event organised by Asian Boxing, endorsed by both the Olympic Council of Asia and the newly formed World Boxing.

The team, accompanied by coaching staff and officials, travelled to Amman on April 17, with preliminaries beginning on April 19 following the draw on April 18.

Standout names in the U-17 boys’ squad include Sahil Duhan and Devansh, who clinched silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2024 Asian Junior Championship, along with Tikam Singh, the 2024 School Games Federation of India (SGFI) gold medallist.

On the girls’ side, Samiksha Singh, Anshika and Khushi Chand were among the medal winners at the 2024 Asian School Boys & Girls Boxing Championships at Al Ain in the UAE.

The U-15 lineup features Ravi Sihag, a bronze medallist from the Asian School Boys Championship in Al Ain in 2024, as well as the 2024 sub-junior national girls boxing champion (64-67 kg), Trushna Mohite.

These young athletes reflect the bright future of Indian boxing, especially as the country eyes the 2036 Olympics hosting.

The Interim Committee has upheld the values of the Boxing Federation of India by ensuring every athlete gets the support and opportunity to shine. It acted swiftly to resolve the deadlock and secured India’s participation in this critical championship.

Earlier, the World Boxing-led Interim Committee, entrusted with the responsibility of getting Indian boxing back on track, took significant decisions to revitalise the grassroots structure and boosting India’s medal prospects at upcoming international competitions.

Boys U-15:

Yash Nikam (33 KG), Sanskar Vinod Atram (35 KG), Harsil (37 KG), Prikshit Balahra (40 KG), Hardik (43 KG), Khaidem Rudraksh Singh (46 KG), Sanchit Jayani (49 KG), Ravi Sihag (52 KG), Nelson Khwairakpam (55 KG), Naman Saini (58 KG), Abhijeet (61 KG), Lakshay Phogat (64 KG), Arpit Bishnoi (67 KG), Parth (70 KG), Yamanveer Jawandha (+70 KG)

Girls U-15:

Komal (33 KG), Khushi (35 KG), Tamanna (37 KG), Svi (40 KG), Milky Meinam (43 KG), Yanshika (46 KG), S Linthoi Chanu (49 KG), Princi (52 KG), Samrudhhi Satish Shinde (55 KG), Navya (58 KG), Sunaina (61 KG), Kanishka Kumari Gorai (64 KG), Trushana Vinayak Mohite (67 KG), Manshi Malik (70 KG), Vanshika (+70 KG)

Boys U-17:

Kharb Dhruv (46 KG), Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei (48 KG), Dev Aman (50 KG), Singh Tikam (52 KG), Raghav Udham Singh (54 KG), Gariya Rahul (57 KG), Sahil (60 KG), Siwach Aman (63 KG), Deshmukh Anant Gaurishankar (66 KG), Khasa Anshul (70 KG), Sehrawat Priyansh (75 KG), Devansh (80 KG), Gulia Loven (+80 KG)

Girls U-17:

Khushi (44–46 KG), Jiya (46–48 KG), Ahaana Sharma (48–50 KG), Samiksha Singh (50–52 KG), Jannat (52–54 KG), L Radhamani (54–57 KG), Simranjeet Kaur (57–60 KG), Harsika (60–63 KG), Prachi (63–66 KG), Himanshi (66–70 KG), Sanvi (70–75 KG), Prachi Khatri (75–80 KG), Anshika (80–80+ KG)



