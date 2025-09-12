India suffer first defeat, go down 1-4 to China

Hangzhou (China): A wasteful Indian women’s hockey team suffered its first defeat of the Asia Cup, going down 1-4 to hosts China in a Super 4s match here on Thursday.

Mumtaz Khan (38’) netted India’s lone goal, while Zou Meirong (4’, 56’), Chen Yang (31’) and Tan Jinzhuang (47’) struck for the hosts.

India struggled with finishing and failed to convert any of their three penalty corners.

It was a lively first quarter with both sides attacking the circles and creating good opportunities. However, it was China who secured the opening goal early on.

India were unbeaten in the pool stage with wins over Thailand and Singapore and a draw against Japan. They began their Super 4s campaign with a 4-2 victory against Korea. India will next play against Japan on Friday in their third match of the Super4s, looking for a win to secure a spot in the final and clash again with the hosts for the coveted title.

The top two teams from the Super 4s will contest the final on September 14. The winner of the

Asia Cup secures direct qualification to the 2026 Women’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.