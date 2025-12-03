  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

India Unveils New T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey with Rohit Sharma

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 6:31 PM IST
India Unveils New T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey with Rohit Sharma
X
Adidas launched India’s new T20 World Cup 2026 jersey during the second ODI against South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma unveiled the kit.

Adidas launched India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey. It was during the second ODI in Raipur.

Who Unveiled It

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma showed the jersey. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was there too.

Rohit Speaks

Rohit won the 2024 T20 World Cup as captain. He has retired from T20s. He is the brand ambassador for 2026. He is excited about the tournament in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

India’s Group

India is in Group A. Other teams are Namibia, Netherlands, USA, and Pakistan.

Tags

India T20 World Cup 2026 jerseyRohit SharmaAdidas T20 jerseyIndia cricket newsT20 World Cup 2026 India
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Rs 27.57 crore approved for boosting police infra in Bihar's three districts

Rs 27.57 crore approved for boosting police infra in Bihars three districts

National News

More
Share it
X