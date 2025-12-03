India Unveils New T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey with Rohit Sharma

Adidas launched India’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey. It was during the second ODI in Raipur.

Who Unveiled It

Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma showed the jersey. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was there too.

Rohit Speaks

Rohit won the 2024 T20 World Cup as captain. He has retired from T20s. He is the brand ambassador for 2026. He is excited about the tournament in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

India’s Group

India is in Group A. Other teams are Namibia, Netherlands, USA, and Pakistan.