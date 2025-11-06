India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News

India will play Australia in the fourth T20 International on November 6 at the Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast.

The series is tied, and both teams will aim to take the lead before the final match.

India made a strong comeback by winning the third T20I in Hobart by five wickets.

Washington Sundar scored 49 not out under pressure, while Nathan Ellis bowled well for Australia.

India’s young players have shown great confidence and energy.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side looks balanced with both young and experienced players.

Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma have impressed, while Bumrah continues to lead the bowling attack.

For Australia, Mitchell Marsh will rely on Tim David and Marcus Stoinis to bounce back.

Match Schedule

Oct 29 – Canberra

Oct 31 – Melbourne

Nov 2 – Hobart

Nov 6 – Gold Coast

Nov 8 – Brisbane

All matches start at 1:45 PM (IST).