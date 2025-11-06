Live
India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
India take on Australia in the 4th T20I on November 6, 2025, at Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast. The series is tied 1-1 as both teams fight for the lead before the final match.
India will play Australia in the fourth T20 International on November 6 at the Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast.
The series is tied, and both teams will aim to take the lead before the final match.
India made a strong comeback by winning the third T20I in Hobart by five wickets.
Washington Sundar scored 49 not out under pressure, while Nathan Ellis bowled well for Australia.
India’s young players have shown great confidence and energy.
Suryakumar Yadav’s side looks balanced with both young and experienced players.
Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma have impressed, while Bumrah continues to lead the bowling attack.
For Australia, Mitchell Marsh will rely on Tim David and Marcus Stoinis to bounce back.
Match Schedule
Oct 29 – Canberra
Oct 31 – Melbourne
Nov 2 – Hobart
Nov 6 – Gold Coast
Nov 8 – Brisbane
All matches start at 1:45 PM (IST).