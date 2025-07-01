Live
India vs England: Changes in Playing XI for Second Test (July 2, 2025)
Changes in India's playing XI for the second Test against England on July 2, 2025. Nitish Kumar Reddy replaces Shardul Thakur; Washington Sundar added as second spinner.
India lost the first match and must do well in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham tomorrow (July 2). The match starts at 3:30 PM IST. England has the edge, but India hopes to surprise them at this ground.
Likely Players for India
Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to replace Shardul Thakur. Reddy did well in Australia and in practice sessions. Thakur didn’t perform in the first Test. Reddy offers better batting depth from the lower order.
Two spin bowlers will play: Ravindra Jadeja and likely Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav. Sundar’s batting makes him a strong choice, though Kuldeep’s spin also has fans
Jasprit Bumrah may rest to manage his fitness over five Tests. If he rests, Akash Deep or Arshdeep Singh will join Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna
India is down 0–1 and needs to bounce back. England will use the same winning team. India is making smart team choices—adding stronger batting depth and managing players to have a better chance in the match.