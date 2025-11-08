Indian Hockey celebrates centenary with Olympics’ legends

New Delhi: The iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium came alive on Friday as Indian hockey celebrated 100 glorious years with legends of the sport, including Olympic gold medallists Gurbux Singh and Aslam Sher Khan, gracing the historic occasion.

Hockey India felicitated some of the game’s most celebrated icons in recognition of their lasting contributions to the sport and for the inspiration they provided to the generations of players.

Those honoured at the ceremony included Gurbux, Aslam, Harbinder Singh, Ajith Pal Singh, Ashok Kumar, B P Govinda, Zafar Iqbal, Brigadier Harcharan Singh, Vineet Kumar, Mir Ranjan Negi, Romeo James, Asunta Lakra, and Subhadra Pradhan.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who attended the event alongside Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, lauded the sport’s illustrious journey and its deep-rooted connection with India’s sporting pride.

“The sport has seen many phases, and it was through hockey at the Olympics that we showed the world what India can achieve in sports. We have never looked back since,” Mandaviya said.

“With its rich history, Indian hockey is once again rising and moving towards another Olympic medal.” The centenary celebrations began with an exhibition match between the Sports Minister’s XI led by Mandaviya himself and the Hockey India XI captained by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey. The friendly yet competitive game set the tone for the day’s festivities