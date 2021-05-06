Indian rowers wait after Olympic qualifiers postponed

New Delhi: Indian rowers were greeted with windy conditions at the Olympic regatta course in Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway which forced the cancellation of World Rowing Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta.

"A nine-member Indian squad, including four in the women's category, are participating in the Asian Olympic qualification event. The programme has been revised due to tricky local weather conditions. The competition will start on Thursday and conclude on Friday," an official of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) told IANS.

The qualification regatta in Tokyo will be organised in the men's and women's single scull, lightweight double scull and para single scull. India's Jakar Khan will be the one to watch in the men's single scull that has attracted 14 entries. Only five will get an Olympic quota.

"The competition is expected to be fierce as athletes are making the most of the opportunity to race and secure a spot for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. India is participating in all the events," added the RFI official.

There are 14 entries in the women's single scull but five will get Olympic quota places. In the lightweight men's double scull, nine athletes will compete but there are three Olympic quotas in the event. In the lightweight women's double scull there are 12 entries and three quota places.