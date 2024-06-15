Indian women’s recurve archers fail to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics; now to depend on world ranking

The Indian women’s recurve archery team put themselves in a spot of bother after failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Final Olympic Qualifiers in Antalya on Friday.

The Indian archers have now exhausted all but one qualifying avenue for the Paris Olympics. The Indian recurve team must now hope to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics via their world rankings. As per a new amendment to the qualification rule, the top two nations in the World Archery Rankings, who did not qualify from the Olympic Qualifiers, will qualify for the Olympics. India is now ranked eighth in the world with South Korea, Germany, France, Mexico and the USA, who are ahead of India in rankings, having already qualified.

Only China and Chinese Taipei, who are ranked higher than India, have still not qualified but with a good show at the ongoing Final Olympic Qualifier, they can compete at the prestigious Games, giving India a chance to qualify through the rankings.

At the Final Olympic Qualifiers on Friday, the Indian team of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat lost 3-5 to Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals.

India, the fifth seed in the tournament, got a bye in the first round and had to win two matches to seal a place at the Olympics, however, they lost to lower-ranked Ukraine in a flop show.

India, ranked eighth in the world and Ukraine are ranked 18th, put up an atrocious display to blow away a 3-1 lead and went down 3-5 (51-51, 55-52, 53-54, 52-54).

India should have won the first set but Bhajan and Ankita shot seven-pointers once each as Ukraine managed to come from behind and split the set.

The Indian archers came up with a better show in the second set where Bhajan and Ankita scored nine points each and Deepika shot a perfect 10 to help India clinch the second.

The third set was disappointing as Bhajan shot a seven-pointer and Ukraine came back on level terms in the match.

All India needed was a draw in the fourth set but Bhajan and Deepika shot eight pointers as Ukraine did not falter and sealed a quarterfinal berth.