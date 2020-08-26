India’s first virtual sports festival for children launched

New Delhi : India On Track has partnered with some of the worlds leading sporting entities to host an online sports festival from September 1 to 5. In a one-of-its-kind opportunity, the festival will have interactive sessions on football, basketball, baseball and badminton for children aged 5-18 years.

A series of virtual sessions are part of the plan, with focus on training, nutrition and injury prevention, fun games and quizzes, skill challenges and various interactive activities.

These programs will be conducted by utilising training protocols from some of the world's best sport entities, including LaLiga Football Schools, NBA Basketball School, Prakash Padukone Badminton Schools & Major League Baseball First Pitch.

At the end of the festival, training scholarships and merchandise will be awarded to participants who win skill challenges set by the technical partners.

"After successfully conducting numerous NBA Basketball School online sessions, we are thrilled to join hands with India On Track again for this initiative. In these unprecedented situations, children sitting at home are constantly on the lookout for physical activities and these sessions will serve as a perfect platform to brush up their basketball skills and stay active in a fun way." said Marc Pulles, Basketball Operations Team Leader, NBA India.

"Football was one of the first sport to start during the ongoing global pandemic, and it gave the world a glimmer of hope. We at LaLiga Football Schools continued with online training and now with the India On Track sports festival we invite kids to register in large numbers so that they can learn the finer nuances of the game and also keep themselves match ready when outdoor sports resume in full swing." stated Javier Cabrera, Technical Director, LaLiga Football Schools India.

"I think the IOT sports festival is the perfect opportunity for children to access the best possible learning of sports like Baseball from global experts. Major League Baseball is excited to be a part of this initiative as we grow in our objective to build awareness and develop baseball in India." said David Palese, Manager, Baseball Development, Major League Baseball.