Invincibles crowned HFL IV champs

Hyderabad: In keeping with his consistent showing, Muhammed Zaidh, justified the Golden Ball honour with a splendid double to help Invincibles FC thrash Sports Village FC 4-1 in the summit clash to emerge as the deserving champions of Hyderabad Football League (HFL) Season IV here late on Sunday.

The eventual runner-up missed hitting the board despite ample chances, thanks to the brilliance of Ibad Ullah Khan, who was rewarded with the Golden Glove honour.

Other individual winners for the Season were: Athesham Ali (Friends United FC) - Golden Boot; Nitesh Sharma (Sports Village FC)-Best Defender and Shaik Umair (Zodiac FC) - Best Midfielder.