Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Sports

Invincibles crowned HFL IV champs

Invincibles crowned HFL IV champs
Highlights

In keeping with his consistent showing, Muhammed Zaidh, justified the Golden Ball honour with a splendid double to help Invincibles FC thrash Sports...

Hyderabad: In keeping with his consistent showing, Muhammed Zaidh, justified the Golden Ball honour with a splendid double to help Invincibles FC thrash Sports Village FC 4-1 in the summit clash to emerge as the deserving champions of Hyderabad Football League (HFL) Season IV here late on Sunday.

The eventual runner-up missed hitting the board despite ample chances, thanks to the brilliance of Ibad Ullah Khan, who was rewarded with the Golden Glove honour.

Other individual winners for the Season were: Athesham Ali (Friends United FC) - Golden Boot; Nitesh Sharma (Sports Village FC)-Best Defender and Shaik Umair (Zodiac FC) - Best Midfielder.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top