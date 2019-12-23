Invincibles crowned HFL IV champs
Hyderabad: In keeping with his consistent showing, Muhammed Zaidh, justified the Golden Ball honour with a splendid double to help Invincibles FC thrash Sports Village FC 4-1 in the summit clash to emerge as the deserving champions of Hyderabad Football League (HFL) Season IV here late on Sunday.
The eventual runner-up missed hitting the board despite ample chances, thanks to the brilliance of Ibad Ullah Khan, who was rewarded with the Golden Glove honour.
Other individual winners for the Season were: Athesham Ali (Friends United FC) - Golden Boot; Nitesh Sharma (Sports Village FC)-Best Defender and Shaik Umair (Zodiac FC) - Best Midfielder.
23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT