IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag, Preity Zinta, and Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to blast umpires for giving Chris Jordan a controversial one-run short during Kings XI Punjab's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday.



It was the second fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and the one-run short clearly influenced the result of the match. Chasing Delhi's target of 158, KXIP's innings ended with the score tied, forcing a Super Over to determine the result. Batting first in the Super Over, KL Rahul-led KXIP managed just two runs, courtesy of Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada's two wickets before Delhi chased down their target of three runs with ease.



Jordan's incident took place in the 19th over, bowled by Rabada, of the second innings. While Mayank Agarwal ran for two, the umpire adjudged it one run short, stating Jordan had not touched the bat behind the line. However, it was clearly seen in the replays that Jordan had legitly completed the second run.



The controversial moment did not go well with the cricket fraternity as some of the celebrities took to social media to vent their frustration:







I don't agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020











I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What's the point of technology if it cannot be used? It's time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020







One short that wasn't. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that's possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don't make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be... https://t.co/juCLU375jg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020







But what about the wrong call for one short run? Why can't the third umpire be on walkie talkie with the field umpires? This was Kings XI Punjab's win #cricket #KXIPvsDC #KXIPvDC #KXIP #DCvKXIP #ipl2020 — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) September 20, 2020







I've always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it's also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it's imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always 👍 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020







What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020



Overall, it was a bad day for Jordan, who earlier had bagged a forgettable IPL record. Jordan, who is considered as a death-over specialist with the England team, was handed the ball to bowl the final over by KXIP skipper Rahul. Ahead of the final over, Jordan's figures read as 0 for 26 in 3 overs. DC's set batsman Marcus Stoinis was on the strike when Jordan came in to bowl the final over. The first delivery went for a massive six. That followed with three consecutive fours before smashing another six off the fifth ball. Stoinis brought up his fifty off just 20 deliveries.



While Stoinis was run out off the last ball, Jordan had overstepped the line and had to bowl one more delivery. The new batsman in, Andre Nortje, faced the final delivery to add three more runs to DC's total, thereby left Jordan with final figures of 0 for 56 in 4 overs. The England bowler conceded 30 runs in the final over, which is a joint-record now with the then Rising Pune Supergiant's bowler Ashok Dinda, who leaked the same number of runs in a match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017.



Delhi are next in action on Friday when they take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and KXIP's next match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday.

