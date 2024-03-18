Live
- India's outward FDI rises to $3.05 billion in Feb
- PM Modi accorded rousing reception in Coimbatore
- Centre establishes tribunal to assess legality of ban on Muslim Conference JK faction
- SC refuses out-of-turn hearing on industrial associations' pleas against disclosure of alpha-numeric numbers of Electoral Bonds
- PMK joins hands with BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of LS polls
- Punjab AAP ministers in LS poll fray must resign first, demands Sukhbir Badal
- BFI accepts high-performance director Bernard Dunne’s resignation
- Pak citizens commend Modi govt for boosting India’s global standing
- Leaving Telangana with a heart full of memories: Tamilisai Soundarajan
- Jayapur residents joyous over all-round development in PM Modi's adopted village
Just In
IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff
Highlights
Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name, the IPL statement read.
Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name, the IPL statement read.
Wood will join MI for INR 50 lakh.
