IPL 2025 Final: Punjab Kings vs RCB – A Historic First Title Awaits

The stage is set for the IPL 2025 final, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 3. After over two months of thrilling cricket action, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have reached fianls of this IPL season. Both teams have played outstanding cricket this season, and whichever team wins, it will be their maiden IPL title.

How They Reached the Final:

RCB secured their spot by defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings bounced back and sealed their place with a commanding win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, held on Sunday, June 1.

Reserve Day Details:

A reserve day has been allocated for the IPL 2025 final. In case the match on June 3 gets washed out due to rain, it will be played on Wednesday, June 4. However, if rain continues on the reserve day as well. The match cannot be continued, Punjab Kings will be declared as the winner as they topped the points table with 19 points and a better net run rate than RCB.

The match window on the reserve day extends up to 12 hours. If time permits, a minimum 5-over game will be played. If the rain clears as late as 1:00 AM, a Super Over may decide the winner.

Weather Update:

While fans were concerned due to rain in Qualifier 2, weather forecasts indicate no rain threat for the final.

Team Preparations:

RCB arrived in Ahmedabad on June 1 and held a three-hour practice session. Punjab Kings are already in the city, gearing up for the big day.

Cricket enthusiasts across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness the finals.