IPL 2025: Latest updates, captaincy changes, and player replacements

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to kick off on March 22, 2025, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. As teams gear up for the season, several key updates, captaincy changes, and injury replacements have been confirmed.

Team updates

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Hardik Pandya will miss the opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 due to a one-match suspension for a slow over-rate offense from last season.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in Pandya’s absence.

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the early matches due to a back injury.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Axar Patel has been named captain after Rishabh Pant’s transfer to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Patel, who has been a key player for DC since 2019, will lead the team in the upcoming season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Former RCB player AB de Villiers has expressed confidence in the team's balanced squad, stating that they have a strong chance to win their maiden IPL title.

Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the new captain, with Virat Kohli expected to play a crucial role in the batting lineup.

Player Replacements

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Umran Malik has been ruled out due to injury and has been replaced by Chetan Sakariya.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Lizaad Williams suffered a knee injury and has been replaced by Corbin Bosch.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)