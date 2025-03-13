IPL 2025: Not knowing which team you will end up with is never easy, says KL Rahul

Mumbai: After spending various seasons with other franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be embarking on a new chapter when he turns out for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 18th edition starting on March 22. Rahul admitted that the uncertainty over which team he would land up with at the auction was nerve-wracking, but he is now glad to turn out for DC, who roped him in for INR 14 crore at last year’s mega auction. He was released by the Lucknow Super Giants after leading them in the 2024 edition.

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience. As a player, not knowing which team you will end up with is never easy. Over the years, I’ve seen how unpredictable auctions can be—there’s no fixed pattern to how things unfold. Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have been actively involved in the process of building a team," said Rahul to JioHotstar.

“I understand the kind of pressure franchises face when assembling a squad. But from a player's perspective, it’s even tougher because your career is at stake. The auction can shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges. I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious. But at the same time, I knew this was the right step for my career. There was excitement too, though it didn’t last very long because reality sets in quickly.”

“I’m really happy to be joining Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team’s owner, is a close friend, and we have spent a lot of time outside of cricket discussing various things. I know how passionate he is about the sport, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this team. We have a strong squad, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead," he said.

Quizzed about the likely team combination DC could field in IPL 2025, Rahul said, "This will be a new experience for me—joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel both excited and a little nervous. Every time you step into a new team environment, a lot of thoughts cross your mind—how the players will be, how the owners run the team, how the fans will respond—all of that.”

“So, it's a mix of emotions. Looking at the squad and how the management has built the team, it looks like a well-balanced side with most areas covered. There’s a great combination of experienced players and young talent, and I’m excited to play alongside some incredibly skilled youngsters and learn from them as well. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, many of whom I have played with before, we have a solid squad. I can’t wait for the IPL to begin.”

Quizzed about his preferred batting position in IPL 2025, Rahul, who previously led Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, remarked, "I have grown up playing in the top order. From my first competitive match in Mangalore at the age of 11 to my early days playing for India and for most of my career, I have been a top-order batter.”

“It is the position I am most comfortable in and the one that feels most natural to me. That said, when you play a team sport, you don’t always get to choose what you want. You have to be flexible and willing to adapt to the team’s needs. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace that and give my best in whichever role I’m assigned."

Rahul signed off by reflecting on his journey in international cricket, which recently saw him win the Champions Trophy with the Indian team, where his calm-headed finishing knocks proved to be a key factor. "It has been an incredible journey—what a privilege it is to represent my country and live my dream for so many years. Playing for India is something I aspired to do since childhood, and I feel extremely grateful and fortunate to have had this opportunity,” he said.

“The journey has been filled with challenges—there have been highs and lows, and I have experienced everything an athlete possibly can. But looking back, it has been a beautiful ride, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

“Now, I am excited for the next 10 years of my career. I want to build on everything I have learned in my first decade, apply that experience, and continue evolving. My focus is on improving every day, growing as a player, and winning more matches for my team," Rahul added.