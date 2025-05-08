‘IPL unfazed, full faith in forces, government’

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which is close to its business end, will proceed as planned amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, official sources informed IANS. This comes in the wake of India launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday, a military response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

There are a number of overseas players and commentators present in India for the IPL, which began on March 22. The cricketing extravaganza, which has 74 matches in its roster of which 56 have already taken place across various venues, concludes on May 25. Sources said that the tournament will proceed as per the original schedule, and authorities will take necessary security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the tournament.

“The IPL will proceed as scheduled—there’s nothing to worry about. We have full faith in our armed forces and the government,” Sources told IANS on Wednesday.

Sources said that all necessary precautions are being taken, with teams already present in Dharamsala ahead of upcoming matches, and we have full faith and confidence in the armed forces and the government’s handling of the situation.

“Teams are already present in Dharamsala. Travel arrangements—whether by road or air—will be finalised based on guidance from the government and the DGCA,” it added. In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.