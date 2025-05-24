Ishan Kishan’s 94 help SRH beat RCB by 42 runs

Lucknow: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers by 42 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Phil Salt 62, Virat Kohli 43 Jitesh Sharma 24 were the main contributors for the losing side.

Pat Cummins 3 for 28 and Eshan Malinga 2 for 37 were the main wicket pickers for SRH

Earlier, Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 94 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad set a massive total of 231/6 in 20 overs. Openers Abhishek Sharma (34) and Travis Head (17), like many times before, gave the Sunrisers a flying start. After getting off the mark against Yash Dayal, the duo conjured 18 runs from Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s first over and continued the heavy hitting to raise the 50-run mark in just 15 deliveries.

Just when it seemed the two were on for a big score, RCB scalped both batters in a matter of three deliveries. In the hope of clearing the boundary at deep backward square-leg, Abhishek flicked Lungi Ngidi’s full-length delivery straight to Phil Salt. Just two deliveries later, it was Bhuvneshwar’s turn to collect, and he claimed the important wicket of Head. A back-of-a-length delivery around off, saw the Aussie opener mistime his shot towards mid-off, where Romario Shepherd collected a simple chance.

Bhuvneshwar nearly struck twice in the same over when Ishan Kishan tried to glance the ball towards fine leg and edged it, but a diving Jitesh Sharma was not able to pick the difficult catch. Heinrich Klassen (24) and Kishan continued dealing in boundaries as the Sunrisers racked up the second-highest Power-play score of the campaign, scoring 71/2 in the opening six overs.

Suyash Sharma’s introduction straight after the Power-play was not too pleasant as the Proteas batter struck him for a four before launching one straight down the ground for half-a-dozen runs.

However, it was the right-arm leg-break bowler who had the last laugh.