It's raining gold for India

Hangzhou : Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam led India's medal rush with a hat-trick of gold as the compound archers ended South Korea's dominance to propel the country to its best-ever haul of nine medals at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

India’s tally stands at 107 medals. The compound archers claimed all the five gold medals on offer while veteran Abhishek Verma and Aditi Swami secured one silver and a bronze each. The recurve archers earlier on Friday bagged two medals, India's first in 13 years in the Olympic discipline. India had won two silver medals in archery in the 2018 edition in Indonesia.

Reigning world champion Aditi began the penultimate day at the continental showpiece by winning a bronze in the women's compound individual event when she prevailed over Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided play-off. The 17-year-old Indian, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, was not at her best and dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.