Iyer discharged from hospital, stable now: BCCI

New Delhi: India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital after undergoing a minor procedure following a spleen and rib cage injury while successfully attempting a catch in the third ODI against Australia. “He (Iyer) is now stable and recovering well.

The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” BCCI said in a statement on Saturday. The 30-year-old had sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling in the third ODI.