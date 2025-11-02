Live
- Rashtrapati Nilayam conducts 'Pedal for Planet' to promote healthy living
- Free coaching classes for TNPSC to begin in Chennai from today
- Huma Qureshi raises the issue of limited screens given to ‘Single Salma’
- MES leaders stopped at border as Belagavi witnesses ‘Black Day’ protest
- Car sales hit record high in Oct, driven by GST rate cut: FM Sitharaman
- 16 injured as bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district
- Kubbra Sait recalls being ‘spellbound’ by Shah Rukh Khan’s presence and charisma during their first meeting
- Kharge calling for RSS ban under pressure from Sonia, Rahul: Shobha Karandlaje
- CM mandates use of Nandini products in govt events
- Rampaging elephant to be captured after claiming two lives
Iyer discharged from hospital, stable now: BCCI
Highlights
New Delhi: India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital after undergoing a minor procedure following a spleen and...
New Delhi: India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from a Sydney hospital after undergoing a minor procedure following a spleen and rib cage injury while successfully attempting a catch in the third ODI against Australia. “He (Iyer) is now stable and recovering well.
The BCCI Medical Team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, are pleased with his recovery, and he has been discharged from the hospital today,” BCCI said in a statement on Saturday. The 30-year-old had sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling in the third ODI.
Next Story