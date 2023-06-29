Jaagruthi Jaguars blank Boulder Ninjas

Hyderabad: Jaagruthi Jaguars excelled at the Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge in association with Varma Steel by blanking Boulder Ninjas 4-0 here at the pristine Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club. The win propelled them to the top of the table after two rounds of matches of the event promoted by T Golf Foundation.

In the day’s feature match, Cemetrix maintained their winning start with a comprehensive 3-1 win over defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers, who had a rough day at the office. The two teams are pre tournament favourites along with Novotel Stars who pipped early leaders BHGCC Raiders by the same scoreline. In the final match, it was the Ecolastic Eagles who made short work of TGF Backspinners and created momentum for themselves going further into the tournament.

In contrast to the opening round, only three games reached the last hole with the Novotel Stars and Raiders squaring two of their games. The pair of Ashok Reddy & Ram Musunuri scored an improbable come from behind win for Jaagruthi Jaguars by winning the final four holes to clinch their game 1 Up. Kottam Srinath Reddy captain of Jaagruthi Jaguars congratulated his team for a 4-0 victory.

While most of the games finished early, Vasu Merugu & Anil Meka completed a perfect 5&4 win for Cemetrix over the Boulder Hills Tigers. Cemetrix came with a plan to prevail in the tie and executed it to almost perfection as they racked up a 3-0 lead only to be pegged by the pair of team captain Shashidhar Reddy & Hemanth Reddy of the Tigers.