Jadeja, Kuldeep strike after Gill ton propels India to 518

New Delhi: Shubman Gill the batter led the way with his 10th century and then the captain gave his strike-bowler Ravindra Jadeja enough time to tighten the noose on West Indies as India galloped towards another comprehensive victory in the second Test, here Saturday.

Gill (129 not out) cruised to his century in the post-lunch session but without caring for an easy double hundred which looked inevitable against a poor bowling attack.

He declared the Indian innings with hosts reaching 518 for five, one hour into post lunch session.

What stood out on the day was how ‘Gill the batter’ and ‘Gill the skipper’ were in perfect sync.

The skipper didn’t let the ‘batter’ take over in pursuit of personal glory even though there was enough time at his disposal to beef up his personal statistics.

Despite the pitch not having any significant wear and tear, it was still good enough for Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) to work his magic in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav (1/45), reducing West Indies to 140 for four in 43 overs.

For Viv Richards and Brian Lara, seated in the stands, watching the application from some of the Caribbean batters certainly wouldn’t have been amusing.

John Campbell would consider himself extremely unlucky for the way he got dismissed. His full-blooded sweep that should have gone for a boundary, rammed into Sai Sudharsan’s knuckle and got stuck as he was trying an evasive action.

But Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) and Alick Athanaze (41) added 66 runs before Jadeja and Kuldeep struck in quick succession.

Brief Scores

India 518/5 in 134.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 175, Shubman Gill 129 not out; Jomel Warrican 3-98, Roston Chase 1-83) lead West Indies 140/4 in 43 overs (Shai Hope 31 not out, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 34; Ravindra Jadeja 3-37, Kuldeep Yadav 1-45) by 378 runs.