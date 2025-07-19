Jadeja’s incredible fight earns him India’s MVP tag

London: India head coach Gautam Gambhir led the chorus of praise for experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, describing his heroics in the Lord’s Test against England as an “incredible fight”.

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls but despite his valiant knock, India went down by 22 runs in the third Test.

“That was an incredible fight. The fight from Jaddu was absolutely brilliant,” said Gambhir in a video titled ‘The MVP ft. Ravindra Jadeja’, which was posted on the BCCI website on Friday.

Chasing a modest 193, India’s batting line-up crumbled with the top eight lasting less than 40 overs.

But Jadeja, who came in at No. 7, stood firm and showed immense courage and grit alongside tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Together, they batted for more than 34 overs to keep India afloat.

Bumrah faced 54 balls for his 5 and Siraj played out 30 deliveries for his 4 before becoming the final wicket to fall to Shoaib Bashir.

India folded for 170 in 74.5 overs to trail 1-2 in the five-match series.

“His batting has reached another level. In the last two Tests the consistency and the calmness he brought to the dressing room. I’ve watched him for so many years and how he’s developed his game now, his defence is rock solid, looks like a proper batter,” Gambhir’s deputy Ryan ten Doeschate said in the video.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Jadeja’s former Saurashtra teammate at domestic level, highlighted the all-rounder’s temperament under pressure.