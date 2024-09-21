Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo elected president of NRAI

Live
Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has been elected as the president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) after securing a 36-21 victory over VK Dhall in the polls held at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Saturday.
New Delhi: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has been elected as the president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) after securing a 36-21 victory over VK Dhall in the polls held at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on Saturday.
Kalikesh, a former Member of Parliament from Odisha, had been managing the day-to-day affairs of the NRAI since last year following the resignation of long-serving president Raninder Singh.
Raninder Singh stepped down in April 2023 in compliance with the National Sports Code (NSC) issued by the Sports Ministry, which mandates that heads of national sports federations (NSFs) cannot hold office for more than 12 years. Raninder had completed his term from December 2010 to December 2022, making him ineligible for further continuation.
During Kalikesh's tenure as the caretaker president, India achieved a major breakthrough in shooting by securing three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, ending the country’s medal drought in shooting from the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Kalikesh will serve as NRAI president until 2025, when the next general body elections will be held.