Kapil Dev, Amit Luthra attend Invitational Fundraiser Golf Tournament in Mumbai

Indian cricket legend and 1983 World Cup-winner Kapil Dev along with golfer Amit Luthra were the guests of honour as The Golf Foundation (TGF) concluded its 14th Invitational Fundraiser Tournament at the prestigious Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai on Monday.
Mumbai : Indian cricket legend and 1983 World Cup-winner Kapil Dev along with golfer Amit Luthra were the guests of honour as The Golf Foundation (TGF) concluded its 14th Invitational Fundraiser Tournament at the prestigious Willingdon Sports Club in Mumbai on Monday.
The Invitational Fundraiser Tournament marked yet another successful event in the TGF's commitment to nurturing young golf talent from underprivileged backgrounds.
The tournaments, held in support of TGF's noble cause, witnessed an enthusiastic participation of golf enthusiasts who came together to contribute towards fostering promising golf talent across India.
The other distinguished guests on the occasion included Sonal Kukreja Miss Supranational India 2024 and more noteworthy guests.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Amit Luthra, Multiple-time National Golf Champion, Asian Games gold medallist, and Arjuna Awardee golfer, reiterated TGF's unwavering commitment to empowering young individuals through golf.
"The Golf Foundation strongly believes in the transformative power of golf in the lives of young individuals. Reflecting on the success of the event, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all participants and supporters for their invaluable contribution to our cause. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for young golfers from underprivileged backgrounds.",
Talking about the event, Kapil Dev, Supporter, The Golf Foundation said, “The commitment shown by The Golf Foundation towards nurturing golf talent is commendable. By providing opportunities and support to young golfers, they are not just shaping athletes but also inspiring future champions. I am proud to be associated with such a noble cause.”