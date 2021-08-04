Karsten Warholm Establishes A New World Record In Tokyo

On Tuesday, Karsten Warholm of Norway won the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics breaking his own world record.



Karsten Warholm had just broken Kevin Young's 29-year-old world record, and everyone expected him to do it again at the Tokyo Olympics.

Except for a brief period early on the main stretch when he was pushed by American Rai Benjamin, son of former West Indian fast bowler Winston Benjamin, it was all Warholm as the Norwegian had given a performance that was just perfect.

He won the octathlon at the under-18 Worlds in 2013, was a multi-event athlete who competed in the decathlon until 2015 before focusing on the hurdles.

Warholm has dropped the record for the second time in less than a month. On July 1, he set the previous record of 46.70 in Oslo. Rai Benjamin of the United States took silver in 46.17 seconds, while Alison dos Santos of Brazil took bronze in 46.17 seconds.

However,Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the women's long jump on Tuesday with such a 7-meter leap on her final attempt, edging out American veteran Brittney Reese for the gold medal. She won the world championship title in 2019 and finished fourth in the 2016 Olympics, just missing the podium. After winning the title in London in 2012, the 34-year-old Reese has about back-to-back Olympic silver medals from both the Tokyo Games and Rio de Janeiro.