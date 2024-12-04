Karthik Reddy wins 4 Commonwealth Karate medals

Vijayawada: Arabandi Karthik Reddy of Kadapa won four medals including one gold medal in the recently concluded 11th Commonwealth Karate championship held from November 28 to December 1 in Durban, South Africa.

Karthik Reddy won one gold, two bronze and one silver medal in the international competitions. He faced stiff competition from international players. India’s Head Coach Keerthan Kondru congratulated and praised Karthik Reddy for his phenomenal achievements and the overall medal haul attained by the Indian contingent.

Keerthan said, “Karthik’s exceptional performance not only highlights his dedication and hard work but also makes our nation proud. His success is a testament to the strength and talent within Indian karate, and we are thrilled with the results of this championship.” The competition featured a diverse range of talented athletes, creating an exhilarating atmosphere for both participants and spectators alike.