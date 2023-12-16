Kerala Professor brings out exclusive Olympic calendar as it returns to Paris after 100 yrs

  • Menu
Thiruvananthapuram: A retired Kerala professor has brought out a 2024 exclusive calendar tracing the evolution of modern Olympics and honours the legends of Olympics, as the biggest sporting extravaganza returns to Paris next year exactly after 100 years.

The event will be held from July 26, 2024 to August 11, 2024 in France, with Paris as the main host city and 16 other cities spread across metropolitan France.

Dr. Vasisht, former Head of the History Department, Malabar Christian College, Calicut who made the calendar, said he decided to come out with this in the midst of the ongoing conflicts at the international level, the calendar is made to propagate the message 'Olympics For World Peace' and 'Nobel Peace Prize for Olympics'.

The calendar explains the entire history of Olympics, its meaning, the venues, the giants who brought laurels to themselves and their country, the mascots and many more interesting details.

