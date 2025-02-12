KKR announce first-of-its-kind Trophy Tour ahead of IPL 2025

Kolkata: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced a first-of-its-kind Trophy Tour ahead of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Last year, they won their third IPL title, adding to the ones they claimed in 2012 and 2014.

As part of their championship celebrations, the franchise will travel along with the coveted trophy across multiple cities in India to connect with the heart of their fanbase. This marks the first time in history that an IPL franchise is organising a Trophy Tour beyond their home city.

"The initiative aims to give the nationwide KKR fans a chance to interact with the trophy and witness their favourite team’s achievement in all its glory. Ahead of the new season, the extensive tour will see the prestigious IPL trophy journey across nine cities, starting from February 14 in Guwahati and finally making a return to the City of Joy in Kolkata by March 16," the franchise said in a release.

The tour will cover multiple regions in their catchment area including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Patna, Durgapur, and Kolkata.

Through this initiative, KKR aims to create memorable experiences for the fans who have constantly shown their support for the team throughout the years.

The engagement will give the fans a first-hand experience of the trophy while also allowing them an opportunity to create their own memories with the ultimate prize.

The fans can participate in exciting cricket-themed games including Cricket Rock Paper Scissors and Cricket Pong. Each visitor will have a chance to win fantastic prizes and take home special KKR giveaways, making their trophy-viewing experience even more memorable.

"We are very excited to bring the Trophy Tour to our fans in Eastern India. Due to some unavoidable reasons, we couldn’t do a victory march in Kolkata after the title win last season. For us, our fans are like family. They have showered KKR with immense love, in good times and bad.

"This tour is our attempt at bringing back to the fans the trophy our players had won through their constant love and support last season," Binda Dey, Group CMO, Knight Riders Sports.