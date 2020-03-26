Know what Virender Sehwag doing during quarantine time

With the outburst of Coronavirus positive cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 21 days lockdown across the nation to curb the spread of the virus, which claimed over 20,000 lives worldwide till now.

In order to bring awareness on Covid-19 and the importance of stay at home, celebrities took their microblogging sites and shared do's and don'ts during the lockdown.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag took his Twitter, and Insta handles, interacted with his fans and requested them not to go outside their homes unnecessarily.

In the video, Virender Sehwag said that these are difficult times where we have to stay positive, strong and safe. Follow the instructions of the authorities, which will help us. So while in lockdown, Sehwag shared what he is doing during home quarantine time.

Sehwag said he is spending time with family and kids playing ludo, Safed game, Caram board, enjoying with dogs. He said that they got nearly 12-13 hand sanitizers at home, including guards and servants rooms and whoever comes to the house must clean their hands or at least clean with sanitizers

During the lockdown, Sehwag spent time watching cricket matches, which he played in the past including his 319, 309, 219, 119, first test debut 100, and IPL innings.

Along with cricket, Sehwag also enjoyed

time watching movies. Recently, he saw Commando-3, Street Dancer-3 and other English movies. Sehwag said he is waiting for the release of Baaghi-3 on any OPT platform.

Apart from cricket and movies, recently Sehway managed to clean his wardrobe, where he finds many T-shirts and jeans which doesn't fit on him anymore.

While kids were growing up, I didn't give much time for them. So now in lockdown, I am giving a lot of time for family and kids with lots of fun activities, Sehwag said.

On this occasion Sehway advised to stay at home, he said it is not safe to go out on the roads as he heard that many of the people are roaming on the streets in Delhi. Because no one knows who is effected with Coronavirus and by them, it will catch you and your family, which is not good for you and your family. So stay at home.







