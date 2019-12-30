Trending :
Koneru Humpy becomes World Women's Rapid Chess Champion

Moscow : Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy claimed the World Women's Rapid Chess Championship title after drawing the Armageddon game against Lei Tingjie of China here.

The 32-year-old Indian made a stunning comeback, winning the 12th and final round game against another Chinese Tang Zhongyi, to force the tie breaker against Tingjie.

"When I started my first game on Day 3 I did not imagine I would be at the top. My hope was to reach top three. I didn't expect to play the tie-break games," said Humpy, who had taken a two-year sabbatical from 2016 to 2018 after she became a mother, in an interview with FIDE.

"I lost the first game on time but came back in the second game. It was a gambling game, but I won. In the final game, I had a better position and it was a comfortable win."

Starting as the thirteenth seat, Humpy scored 9 points in all to match Tingjie and Ekaterina Atalik of Turkey.

Humpy had a good beginning to the event scoring 4.5 points in the first five rounds, and then a loss against Irina Bulmaga of Russia pulled her back a little.

Needing a strong finish, Humpy won the last two rounds. However, the Indian ace required a little luck as Tingjie had to lose to Atalik, which happened.

The drama was still not over as Humpy lost the first tie-break game, and then won the second to reach the Armageddon.

Humpy drew black colour, which meant that a draw was enough for her to clinch the gold. Tingjie had to settle for the silver and bronze went to Atalik.

Humpy got a winning position after a tactical stroke that netted her queen for a rook by move forty. Twenty-six moves later Tingjie agreed to draw in a hopeless situation.

Top